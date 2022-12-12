Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Woman faces felony charge after false bomb threats made to Florence County Detention Center

Danielle De’Asia Heyward
Danielle De’Asia Heyward(Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A South Carolina woman faces a felony charge for allegedly calling in a fake bomb threat to the Florence County Detention Center.

According to investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Danielle De’Asia Heyward, 21, of Walterboro, called the Florence County Detention Center on, or about, November 17, claiming a bomb was about to be placed in the Booking Department.

No bomb was found after a search of the Booking Center and its perimeter.

FCSO Major Michael Nunn said further investigation revealed Heyward was in contact with an inmate at the Detention Center.

Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested Heyward on Friday. She is charged with making false information about a bomb threat.

If convicted, according to South Carolina law, Heyward must be imprisoned for not less than one year or more than 10 years. A sentence imposed for a violation of this section must not be suspended and probation must not be granted.

Heyward was released on a $30,000 surety bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conway Police utilize street crimes unit to tackle community concerns
Police: Suspect at large, victim critically injured in late-night Conway shooting
Grand opening, ribbon cutting set for new Myrtle Beach dog park
HCFR: 2 hurt in crash on North Kings Highway
HCFR: 2 hurt in crash on North Kings Highway
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Suspect at large, victim critically injured in late-night Conway shooting
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand communities help veterans manage stress during the holidays
.
VIDEO: Applications for FEMA’s hurricane disaster assistance fund are open
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $400 million