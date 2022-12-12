Woman faces felony charge after false bomb threats made to Florence County Detention Center

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A South Carolina woman faces a felony charge for allegedly calling in a fake bomb threat to the Florence County Detention Center.

According to investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Danielle De’Asia Heyward, 21, of Walterboro, called the Florence County Detention Center on, or about, November 17, claiming a bomb was about to be placed in the Booking Department.

No bomb was found after a search of the Booking Center and its perimeter.

FCSO Major Michael Nunn said further investigation revealed Heyward was in contact with an inmate at the Detention Center.

Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested Heyward on Friday. She is charged with making false information about a bomb threat.

If convicted, according to South Carolina law, Heyward must be imprisoned for not less than one year or more than 10 years. A sentence imposed for a violation of this section must not be suspended and probation must not be granted.

Heyward was released on a $30,000 surety bond.

