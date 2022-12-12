Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Twitter auctions off headquarters memorabilia

Some Twitter memorabilia is going up for auction. (Credit: Heritage Global Partners via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twitter is cleaning out its closet and metaphorically holding a yard sale.

The social media giant is auctioning off dozens of items from its headquarters office in San Francisco.

Among the memorabilia up for grabs are a large statue of the Twitter bird and a giant sculpture planter in the shape of an “@” symbol.

The auction from Heritage Global Partners kicks off on Jan. 17 and ends the following day.

Opening bids are $25 and up.

Twitter has done some belt-tightening since Elon Musk took over, including layoffs, but the president of the auction company said in an interview with Fortune that this selloff is not a desperate cash grab.

Twitter employees have fled the nest in a mass exodus after Elon Musk’s "extremely hardcore" work ultimatum. (CNN, TWITTER, GETTY IMAGES, STRINGR)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conway Police utilize street crimes unit to tackle community concerns
Police: Suspect at large, victim critically injured in late-night Conway shooting
Grand opening, ribbon cutting set for new Myrtle Beach dog park
HCFR: 2 hurt in crash on North Kings Highway
HCFR: 2 hurt in crash on North Kings Highway
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Suspect at large, victim critically injured in late-night Conway shooting
.
VIDEO: Applications for FEMA’s hurricane disaster assistance fund are open
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand communities help veterans manage stress during the holidays
FILE - A shooting occurred Monday at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, according to the U.S....
Officials: Soldier fatally shot at Georgia Army post; suspect arrested
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas coach Beard arrested on felony family violence charge