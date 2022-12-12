‘Super excited about it’: Myrtle Beach opens newest dog park in city

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Dogs now have a new place to take their humans so they can run and play in Myrtle Beach.

The New Town Bark Park, located at 3rd Avenue South and Collins Street, held a grand opening celebration on Monday.

Several dogs had the chance to enjoy the new space along with some doggie doughnuts.

Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Director Dustin Jordan said dog parks are typically the most used in the city.

“Super excited about it. Our goal is to provide quality parks and programs to our residents so we’re really excited about this project,” Jordan said.

He added that while the new dog park is mostly open space for pups to run around, he hopes that there will be some upgrades to the park later on.

“Fountains specifically is one thing I’m really interested in,” Jordan said. “That’s a newer thing in dog parks, it’s sort of a splash pad for dogs. We don’t have anything like that around here. The closest I’m aware of is Charleston. In the future that’s one thing I’d like to explore.

It is the third dog park in the city. There are also bark parks near The Market Common and Claire Chapin Epps Family YMCA.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.