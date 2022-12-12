Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Super excited about it’: Myrtle Beach opens newest dog park in city

The New Town Bark Park, located at 3rd Avenue South and Collins Street, held a grand opening...
The New Town Bark Park, located at 3rd Avenue South and Collins Street, held a grand opening celebration on Monday.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Dogs now have a new place to take their humans so they can run and play in Myrtle Beach.

The New Town Bark Park, located at 3rd Avenue South and Collins Street, held a grand opening celebration on Monday.

Several dogs had the chance to enjoy the new space along with some doggie doughnuts.

Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Director Dustin Jordan said dog parks are typically the most used in the city.

“Super excited about it. Our goal is to provide quality parks and programs to our residents so we’re really excited about this project,” Jordan said.

He added that while the new dog park is mostly open space for pups to run around, he hopes that there will be some upgrades to the park later on.

“Fountains specifically is one thing I’m really interested in,” Jordan said. “That’s a newer thing in dog parks, it’s sort of a splash pad for dogs. We don’t have anything like that around here. The closest I’m aware of is Charleston. In the future that’s one thing I’d like to explore.

It is the third dog park in the city. There are also bark parks near The Market Common and Claire Chapin Epps Family YMCA.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conway Police utilize street crimes unit to tackle community concerns
Police: Suspect at large, victim critically injured in late-night Conway shooting
Grand opening, ribbon cutting set for new Myrtle Beach dog park
HCFR: 2 hurt in crash on North Kings Highway
HCFR: 2 hurt in crash on North Kings Highway
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Applications for FEMA’s hurricane disaster assistance fund are open
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand communities help veterans manage stress during the holidays
Danielle De’Asia Heyward
Woman faces felony charge after false bomb threats made to Florence County Detention Center
Horry County Fire Rescue stations to receive new fire engines
Horry County Fire Rescue stations to receive new fire engines