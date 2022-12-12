The South’s Grandest Christmas Show is dazzling the Grand Strand this holiday season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Until the end of this month, make a new tradition by celebrating the holidays in Myrtle Beach with the Alabama Theatre’s award winning production, The South’s Grandest Christmas Show.

This show brings an incredible combination of talent, scenery and special effects to the Grand Strand to produce a spectacular new holiday musical experience sure to put you in the season’s spirit.

Alabama Theatre’s merriest Christmas Show on the Grand Strand will instill the true meaning of Christmas in your family with its combination of traditional classics and contemporary holiday favorites.

This festive Holiday Show is a southern family tradition on the Grand Strand that invites people from all over this great country of ours to celebrate the holidays together.

