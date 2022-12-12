Submit a Tip
Sheriff’s office, SLED investigating deadly shooting in Darlington County

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Darlington County on Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said its deputies are on the scene of the deadly shooting along Jamestown Avenue which is off Billy Farrow Highway in the Darlington area.

Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division have also been called in to help with the investigation.

The sheriff’s office did not say if anyone is in custody.

Information at this time is very limited.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

