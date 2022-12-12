Submit a Tip
Police: Suspect at large, victim critically injured in late-night Conway shooting

Conway Police utilize street crimes unit to tackle community concerns
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Conway Sunday night, police say.

According to the Conway Police Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Forest Loop Road.

Responding officers secured the scene; however, the suspect was not at that location, according to the report.

No further information is currently available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

