Police: Suspect at large, victim critically injured in late-night Conway shooting
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Conway Sunday night, police say.
According to the Conway Police Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Forest Loop Road.
Responding officers secured the scene; however, the suspect was not at that location, according to the report.
No further information is currently available.
