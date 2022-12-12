Submit a Tip
Police investigate after several shots fired into truck in Marion

(MGN)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – Marion police said someone fired several shots into a truck in broad daylight on Monday.

Police were called before 10 a.m. to Smith Street, which is off Liberty Street, for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, witnesses told them that they saw a car and truck and it appeared that someone from the car was shooting at the truck, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers.

Flowers said witnesses heard about seven to 10 shots fired.

The car and truck then headed south on Smith Street and made a left turn on Reaves Street, Flowers said. But while making the left turn, Flowers added that the car went through a chain link fence, hit a parked car and then left the scene.

The police chief said there aren’t any reports of victims from the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

