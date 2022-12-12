Myrtle Beach gas prices almost 50 cents lower than last month

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Myrtle Beach fell 12 cents over the previous week, officials said.

The price is almost 48 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and over 15 cents lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.4 cents in the last week and down 56.5 cents from a month ago. It stands at 11 cents lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.

“Not only has the decline in gasoline prices lasted five straight weeks, with again every state seeing a weekly decline in its average, but average diesel prices have fallen in 49 states over the last week as well. The relief is saving Americans roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We remain on schedule to see the national average gas price fall below $3 by Christmas. While the Keystone Pipeline shutdown has been getting some attention, motorists need not worry much about the oil-carrying pipeline for now. There is no expected impact to gasoline prices as of now.”

The price of diesel has dropped 14.9 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $4.91 per gallon, analysts said.

