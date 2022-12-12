Multiple agencies searching for NC woman last seen 4 weeks ago

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple county sheriff’s offices are searching for a a missing woman how was last seen almost a month ago.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Summer Phillips Ray was last seen on Nov. 13.

Ray is described as five foot nine and 135 pounds with brown hair.

The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office also took to Facebook to ask the public for help in finding Ray.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mitchell County Communications at 828-688-9110.

MORE NEWS: 2 men hospitalized following overnight shooting in Greenville Co, deputies say

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.