′Memories keep rushing back’: Grand Strand communities help veterans manage stress during the holidays

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s the most wonderful time of year, but the holiday season can also bring about stress, depression and more for veterans and their families.

The Myrtle Beach Vet Center located in the Market Common is just one of the places veterans can go when feeling overwhelmed by the holidays.

The vet center offers mental health counseling for veterans struggling with things like post-traumatic stress disorder, grief, depression, trauma and anger.

Those sessions are offered to be taken by yourself, with a group or with your family.

The Veterans Cafe and Grille is another great way for veterans to get away from holiday stress and into a community.

George Bontya is an Air Force Veteran who struggles with PTSD and said the Veterans Cafe is a big help during this time of year.

“Here we are; Christmas just brings back all those old memories that just keep rushing back. So, if it wasn’t for places like the cafe here where you can come and share stories with the other veterans and all their frustrations and stress too. That helps out a lot,” said Bontya.

Bontya said he also attends classes at the vet center which helps him identify triggers and manage his stress.

Large crowds at holiday gatherings or shopping trips could also overwhelm some veterans during this time of year.

Here are a few tips to help manage holiday stress.

First, you can set limits to make sure you are not overwhelmed by holiday activities.

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs recommends taking breaks such as going for walks or finding a place to be alone for a while.

Next, let your family and friends know if you’re feeling stressed and make sure you are getting enough rest.

It’s also important to avoid coping with holiday stress by drinking.

U.S. Veteran Robert Wichowski said he’s seen friends go down that route, be he understands how difficult this time of year can be.

“For me, I just try not to remember. That’s all it is. I just try not to remember and try to see the good side of the holidays,” said Wichowski.

Wichowski said going to the Veterans cafe with his friends every week to just talk also helps him manage during the holidays.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.