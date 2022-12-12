Jury delivers not guilty verdicts in Allen’s Food Basket double murder trial

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A jury found two men not guilty of shooting and killing two other men and hurting several others outside of a Myrtle Beach business.

Samuel Frye and Mardave Hunter were on trial for the October 2020 shooting at Allen’s Food Basket at the corner of Canal Street and 8th Avenue North.

The prosecution told jurors that the victims were playing poker at Allen’s Food Basket when the shooting took place.

Darius Hemingway and Antonio Woods were killed in the shooting, and five other people were hurt.

Frye and Hunter were charged with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and assault of a high and aggravated nature. Frye was also charged with accessory after the fact of murder. But the jury found Frye and Hunter not guilty on all charges.

During the trial, one of the four people arrested in the case, Tyrese Lighty, took the stand for the prosecution. Lighty had already pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter in connection to the deadly shooting. The judge would determine his sentence after testifying at the trial.

Lighty said that at first, he didn’t tell police the truth about what happened that night because he was scared for his life, but he said on the stand that he’s now coming forward because he has nothing to hide.

Both Frye and Hunter’s attorneys said during closing arguments that Lighty’s testimony was not believable or credible.

Several detectives and experts also took the stand for the prosecution. A DNA analyst with the State Law Enforcement Division said that she found DNA from four people in the backseat of the car that investigators said belonged to Frye. But the analyst said none of Frye’s DNA came up, even though the car is said to belong to him.

The defense attorneys for the two men laid out in their closing arguments that the evidence presented in the case didn’t prove that their clients pulled the trigger. Hunter’s attorney added that no evidence and no witness pointed to Hunter being at the shooting scene. The attorney said the only evidence presented was Hunter getting gas in Myrtle Beach three and half hours before the shooting.

A fourth suspect in the case, Lonnell Duckett Jr, was arrested in the case and charged with eight counts of accessory after the fact to felony or murder.

