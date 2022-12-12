Horry County Fire Rescue stations to receive new fire engines

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Five Horry County Fire Rescue stations will soon receive new fire engines.

Recently, Horry County Government received a shipment of five new identical Pierce fire engines.

In the coming days and weeks, Fleet Services will finalize preparations for these new engines, and they will be sent out to the stations below:

Station 12 (Nixonville)

o Station 13 (Longs)

o Station 19 (Cherry Hill)

o Station 26 (Goretown)

o Station 41 (Iron Springs)

These vehicles carry the first responders that could be sent out to help our community members in medical or fire-related emergencies.

These engines are equipped to do a lot of things, but, in general, they’re in service to help the people of Horry County in times of need.

