Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County Fire Rescue stations to receive new fire engines

Horry County Fire Rescue stations to receive new fire engines
Horry County Fire Rescue stations to receive new fire engines(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Five Horry County Fire Rescue stations will soon receive new fire engines.

Recently, Horry County Government received a shipment of five new identical Pierce fire engines.

In the coming days and weeks, Fleet Services will finalize preparations for these new engines, and they will be sent out to the stations below:

  • Station 12 (Nixonville)
  • o Station 13 (Longs)
  • o Station 19 (Cherry Hill)
  • o Station 26 (Goretown)
  • o Station 41 (Iron Springs)

These vehicles carry the first responders that could be sent out to help our community members in medical or fire-related emergencies.

These engines are equipped to do a lot of things, but, in general, they’re in service to help the people of Horry County in times of need.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conway Police utilize street crimes unit to tackle community concerns
Police: Suspect at large, victim critically injured in late-night Conway shooting
Grand opening, ribbon cutting set for new Myrtle Beach dog park
HCFR: 2 hurt in crash on North Kings Highway
HCFR: 2 hurt in crash on North Kings Highway
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Suspect at large, victim critically injured in late-night Conway shooting
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand communities help veterans manage stress during the holidays
.
VIDEO: Applications for FEMA’s hurricane disaster assistance fund are open
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $400 million