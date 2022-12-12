FIRST ALERT: Bright and brisk today, rain returns on Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clear skies and chilly temperatures will linger today through tonight with mostly clear skies. The next weather-maker looks to deliver rain and a brief warm up on Thursday.

TODAY

Temperatures in the 30s and patchy areas of frost early this morning will give way to sunny skies and a chilly Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures today will climb into the lower 50s with a northeast wind at around 10 mph.

Sunny and brisk today. (WMBF)

TONIGHT

Tonight will see another round of clear skies and colder temperatures returning to the upper 30s near the beaches and the lower to middle 30s inland.

NEXT BIG WEATHER MAKER

The next weather maker arrives by late Wednesday and Thursday. Rain will overspread the area late Wednesday night and continue off and on through Thursday. Some periods of moderate, soaking rain are likely. The rain will usher in a brief spike in temperatures as afternoon highs climb well into the 60s Thursday afternoon.

Rain returns Thursday. (WMBF)

The next round of clearing skies and colder temperatures will arrive by Friday into the upcoming weekend.

Rain and milder weather return on Thursday and exit the area by Friday. (WMBF)

