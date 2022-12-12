Coastal QB Grayson McCall to enter transfer portal; will play in Birmingham Bowl game

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina Quarterback Grayson McCall announced on Twitter Monday his plans to enter the transfer portal.

In his tweet McCall said the decision was “extremely hard” and after careful consideration, he decided to explore other opportunities by entering the transfer portal.

McCall ends his time with CCU as a three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year, the first football player in conference history. He’s thrown for just over 2,300 yards and 21 touchdowns - but has only one interception to his credit this season, a career low as a starter.

He missed the final two games of the regular season due to a foot injury, but returned to start in the conference championship loss to Troy.

McCall ended the tweet by stating “I will play in the bowl game and finish what I started.”

This bowl game marks the third straight for the Chanticleers.

CCU will face off against East Carolina University in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27 at Protective Stadium.

