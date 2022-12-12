Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coastal QB Grayson McCall to enter transfer portal; will play in Birmingham Bowl game

(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina Quarterback Grayson McCall announced on Twitter Monday his plans to enter the transfer portal.

In his tweet McCall said the decision was “extremely hard” and after careful consideration, he decided to explore other opportunities by entering the transfer portal.

McCall ends his time with CCU as a three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year, the first football player in conference history. He’s thrown for just over 2,300 yards and 21 touchdowns - but has only one interception to his credit this season, a career low as a starter.

He missed the final two games of the regular season due to a foot injury, but returned to start in the conference championship loss to Troy.

McCall ended the tweet by stating “I will play in the bowl game and finish what I started.”

This bowl game marks the third straight for the Chanticleers.

CCU will face off against East Carolina University in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27 at Protective Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conway Police utilize street crimes unit to tackle community concerns
Police: Suspect at large, victim critically injured in late-night Conway shooting
Grand opening, ribbon cutting set for new Myrtle Beach dog park
HCFR: 2 hurt in crash on North Kings Highway
HCFR: 2 hurt in crash on North Kings Highway
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car

Latest News

Bryce Carpenter
CCU backup QB faces assault charge after reportedly picking up woman, throwing her onto sidewalk
CCU’s Cliff Ellis picks up 900th career win; Chants defeat Regent
.
VIDEO: Winter sporting events help Grand Strand hotels, businesses during slow months
‘The Christmas they deserve’: SC high school football players provide shopping spree for kids
‘The Christmas they deserve’: S.C. high school football players provide shopping spree for kids