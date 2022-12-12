Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Billie Howell, grandmother of Quinton Simon, arrested

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says Billie Howell, the mother of Leilani Simon and grandmother of Quinton Simon, has been arrested and booked into the Chatham County Detention Center.

Leilani Simon is the mother of toddler Quinton Simon who is facing murder charges in his death.

Howell’s charge is a hold for juvenile court. Howell previously attended a juvenile court hearing about custody of Leilani’s other children.

WTOC will update this story as more information becomes available.

