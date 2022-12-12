Applications, pop-up sites open for FEMA’s hurricane disaster assistance

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Applications for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) hurricane disaster assistance funds are open for folks in Horry and Georgetown counties that were affected by Hurricane Ian.

FEMA and other companies are teaming up to help folks in South Carolina. On Sunday morning, organizations set up a pop-up site inside Greater St. Stephen AME Church.

At the pop-up site, residents learned how to apply for the program and eligibility to receive disaster relief money.

“Power came down. A lot of people lost power. There was debris everywhere. It’s more than expected,” said Georgetown County resident Angelina Brown.

Georgetown County was affected the most from Hurricane Ian. Many homes were several feet underwater and had over $100,000 in damages.

”It’s more than expected. A lot of people do need aid. They need to fix their houses and stuff like that,” said Brown.

Brown has lived in Georgetown all her life. She came to check out what FEMA had to offer and see if she could help others in her county.

”I was kind of crazy. We didn’t expect that much damage from Hurricane Ian. We expect a little rain and wind, but a lot of people got more than that,” said Brown.

To apply for assistance in one of the pop-up sites you need the following documents on hand:

When you apply for assistance, have the following information ready:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

The agency recommends applicants take photos to document damage and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage and keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair. FEMA will determine if you are eligible for the program.

“Times are tough, and a lot of people aren’t working because their hours were reduced. Any aid that you can use to help you get back on your feet is beneficial. We are just happy that we have this program that we can offer,” said FEMA Spokesperson Ron Roth.

You can call 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time, or use the FEMA mobile app for more information.

If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs, as well as other disaster-related expenses.

Applications will close on January 23.

