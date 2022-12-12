3 shot in reported Florence County domestic disturbance

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people are hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a domestic dispute Monday morning in Florence County.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a domestic disturbance on Delta Mill Road shortly after 5 a.m.

Three gunshot victims were found and transported to area hospitals for treatment.

No additional information is available at this time.

