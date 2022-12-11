Submit a Tip
‘It makes their days and their Christmas’: Myrtle Beach police hosts Shop with a Cop for local kids

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Christmas came early for kids in Myrtle Beach as the Myrtle Beach Police Department held their annual Shop with a Cop event on Saturday.

Children and cops waved as the bus pulled into Target, as each student got $200 to spend on whatever they desired while being paired up with officers.

Children are chosen for this program through school counselors.

“It’s a great time to interact with our local schools,” said MBPD Cpl. Christopher Starling. “It’s such a great time to bond with the kids. It’s good to communicate with people.”

One by one, children filled their carts with toys, clothes, and other items from their wishlists.

“It’s amazing that they talk about this all week. It makes their days and their Christmas,” said Ashley Gentry, Myrtle Beach Early Childhood School teacher.

It’s an event that puts a smile on the kids’ faces every year. It’s a helping hand that means much more to parents.

“Parents are absolutely appreciative,” said Gentry. “I’ve gotten so many fabulous emails from parents that just brings tears to my eyes.”

Offices hope that the event is a way to give back while building meaningful relationships with the community.

