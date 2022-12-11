HCFR: 2 hurt in crash on North Kings Highway

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt in a crash Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of North Kings Highway and Lake Arrowhead Road at around 1:45 p.m. At least one extraction was also required by crews at the scene.

The two people injured were taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

