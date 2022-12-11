Grand opening, ribbon cutting set for new Myrtle Beach dog park

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is set to open a brand new dog park near the heart of the city.

Officials said a grand opening and ribbon cutting for the New Town Bark Park will be held at 10 a.m. Monday.

The dog park, located at New Town Park on 200 Collins Street, will be split up into separate sections for small dogs and larger dogs. The ribbon cutting will be held at the section for large dogs, with special treats promised for any furry friends in attendance.

Myrtle Beach City Council approved spending $120,000 in August to go toward the dog park along with other improvements.

