FIRST ALERT: Bright and brisk to kick off the new week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clearing skies finally arrive to kick off the new week, but seasonably chilly weather will stick around.

TODAY

A few areas of patchy fog will be possible this morning with temperatures in the 40s. Plenty of sunshine will be develop through the morning and continue this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 50s this afternoon - seasonable for this time of the year.

Sunny skies return with seasonable afternoon temperatures. (WMBF)

TONIGHT

Clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to fall quickly tonight. Inland areas will drop into the lower 30s while the Grand Strand drops into the middle and upper 30s. Areas of frost are likely by Tuesday morning.

Clear and cold with areas of patchy frost. (WMBF)

TUESDAY

Sunny skies return on Tuesday, but a reinforcing shot of chilly weather will keep afternoon temperatures only into the lower 50s.

NEXT BIG WEATHER MAKER

The weather maker arrives by late Wednesday and Thursday. Rain will overspread the area late Wednesday night and continue off and on through Thursday. Some periods of moderate, soaking rain are likely. The rain will usher in a brief spike in temperatures as afternoon highs climb well into the 60s Thursday afternoon.

The next round of clearing skies and colder temperatures will arrive by Friday into the upcoming weekend.

Rain returns Thursday. (WMBF)

