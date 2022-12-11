FIRST ALERT: Light rain moving in by early afternoon, sunshine returns on Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We have one more dreary day until we’ll see finally see blue skies.

TODAY

For folks heading off to church, we’ll have cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 40s. Thanks to the cloud cover and northerly winds, temperatures aren’t going to warm up that much today. Highs are going to be in the low 50s inland and mid 50s along the Grand Strand. In addition to that, rain chances are back will be returning this afternoon A weak cold front will bring light rain showers late morning through late afternoon. We’re not expecting that much rain from this system.

light rain this afternoon (WMBF)

TONIGHT

Rain will push off to sea by dinner time and we’ll have a gradually clearing throughout the night. Overall, we’ll have partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain chilly in the mid 40s along the Grand Strand and low 40s inland.

TOMORROW

There’s a light at the end of the tunnel with dreary weather we’ve seen the past several days. A weak high pressure system will help bring peaks of sunshine for Monday and Tuesday. However, it won’t last long, as cloudy skies are going to be returning by midweek.

Sunshine returns tomorrow (WMBF)

STAYING COOL

Temperatures are going to stay cooler than normal to start the work week. Monday, highs are going to be in the mid 50s and low 50s on Tuesday. On the bright side, at least we’ll seen some sunshine for those two days. Temperatures will slowly warm back up normal by midweek with highs near 60 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday. It won’t last long because a cold front will pass through the area on Thursday, which is going to drop our temperatures down on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.