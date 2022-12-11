Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Light rain moving in by early afternoon, sunshine returns on Monday

By Matt Bullock
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We have one more dreary day until we’ll see finally see blue skies.

TODAY

For folks heading off to church, we’ll have cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 40s. Thanks to the cloud cover and northerly winds, temperatures aren’t going to warm up that much today. Highs are going to be in the low 50s inland and mid 50s along the Grand Strand. In addition to that, rain chances are back will be returning this afternoon A weak cold front will bring light rain showers late morning through late afternoon. We’re not expecting that much rain from this system.

light rain this afternoon
light rain this afternoon(WMBF)

TONIGHT

Rain will push off to sea by dinner time and we’ll have a gradually clearing throughout the night. Overall, we’ll have partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain chilly in the mid 40s along the Grand Strand and low 40s inland.

TOMORROW

There’s a light at the end of the tunnel with dreary weather we’ve seen the past several days. A weak high pressure system will help bring peaks of sunshine for Monday and Tuesday. However, it won’t last long, as cloudy skies are going to be returning by midweek.

Sunshine returns tomorrow
Sunshine returns tomorrow(WMBF)

STAYING COOL

Temperatures are going to stay cooler than normal to start the work week. Monday, highs are going to be in the mid 50s and low 50s on Tuesday. On the bright side, at least we’ll seen some sunshine for those two days. Temperatures will slowly warm back up normal by midweek with highs near 60 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday. It won’t last long because a cold front will pass through the area on Thursday, which is going to drop our temperatures down on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 hurt in crash on Highway 17 Bypass, crews say
Eunisha Campbell, Jade Scarborough
SLED: Former Darlington County corrections officers accused of having marijuana in jail parking lot
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
A middle school has closed after officials say dozens of yellow sac spiders were found on campus.
School closes after dozens of spiders found; teacher, student suffer bites, principal says
Casey Pollard
Florence County man accused of touching child inappropriately, mother also arrested

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Clouds sticking around this weekend
Get ready for a cloudy weekend
FIRST ALERT: Clouds sticking around this weekend with rain chances on Sunday
More rain chances arrive Sunday
FIRST ALERT: More rain chances ahead for the weekend
FIRST ALERT: More rain chances ahead for the weekend