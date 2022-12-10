Winter sporting events help local hotels and businesses during slow months

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Some of the state’s top senior football stars will go head to head at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach for the 75th Annual Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl on Saturday.

The North vs. South game wasn’t always played in Myrtle Beach, the game was first played in the small town of Clinton.

It wasn’t until 1986 when the city was able to get the game moved here to the Grand Strand where it’s been played ever since.

The game has grown far beyond a football rivalry game played in December, it’s basically a weekend-long event.

Players, coaches and family members from all across the state stay the week in the Grand Strand.

President of the Game Committee and former Myrtle Beach City Councilmember Wayne Gray says the game helps out businesses and hotels this time of year.

“It’s been a great event for us over the years,” said Gray.

Just this week the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce lodging data shows occupancy for the week sitting around 38%.

To put that in perspective, during the peak of the summer season on July 4th occupancy was at 94%.

“We also invite college coaches to come out and recruit while they’re out practicing and playing so it’s great for everyone,” said Gray.

Over the past 35 years, the game has typically brought in $1.5 million in economic impact to the Grand Strand area.

Gray says sports tourism has typically accounted for nearly 30% of the yearly hotel occupancy which peaks this time of year with events like the Myrtle Beach Tip-Off, Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, the Myrtle Beach Bowl and the Beach Ball Classic.

“The concept of this game was conceived from the Beach Ball Classic which started five years before and it was really the front runner of sports tourism during the off-season,” said Gray.

As they look to expand on future events Gray says his personal goal would also be to bring the Shrine Bowl to the Grand Strand.

“It would just be a great weekend of champions,” said Gray.

Tickets for the game are $25 and the game starts at 12:30 p.m. at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.

