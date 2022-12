ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says a Midlands earthquake happened Friday.

Officials say the quake happened nearly 4.6 miles Southeast of Elgin.

USGS says the earthquake - which happened just after 7:45 p.m. - had a magnitude of 1.7 and depth of 2 km.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.