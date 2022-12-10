Jury decides to wait to hear closing arguments in Allen’s Food Basket double-murder trial

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The double-murder trial of Samuel Alexander Frye, 23, and Mardave Hunter, 27, who are accused of shooting and killing two men at Allen’s Food Basket in 2020, continues Friday.

Both the prosecution and defense rested their cases leading a judge to let the jury decide if to proceed with closing arguments or not.

Thursday, the last three witnesses testified their findings in court. One of the witnesses was a South Carolina Law Enforcement Department investigator.

The investigator shared their findings as to how many firearms were used in the 2020 shooting.

RELATED COVERAGE

A total of four and possibly five firearms were used, said the investigator.

An Horry County Police Department detective also shared a map that showed the locations where cellular data collected from Samuel Frye’s phone was pinpointed.

That data also shows Facebook and Instagram messages sent from the area of Allen’s Food Basket the night of the shooting.

Horry County Judge Benjamin Culbertson later asked defendants, Frye and Mardave Hunter if they wanted to testify in front of the court. They both decided not to.

Later, Judge Culbertson overruled the defense’s motions to object to the Horry County detective’s testimony and day one witnesses’ testimony, Tyrese Lighty.

Attorney Garryl Deas also filed a motion for a mistrial after a judge overruled the first two.

Thereafter, the prosecution and defense rested their cases, leading Judge Culbertson to leave the jury to decide if to continue with closing arguments or recess until Monday.

The jury decided to hear closing arguments on Monday morning. They will deliberate and eventually come to a verdict on whether Frye and Hunter are guilty or not for the murders of Darius Hemingway and Antonio Woods.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.