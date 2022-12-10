FIRST ALERT: Clouds sticking around this weekend with rain chances on Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This dreary weather is going to continue through the weekend with rain chances returning tomorrow

TODAY

We had a few sprinkles early this morning, this will continue to push off-shore leaving us with a dry Saturday. However, just because we’re dry, it doesn’t mean it’s going to be a sunny day. It’s actually going to be the opposite. Today we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures on the cool side with highs reaching in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.

TONIGHT

Temperatures are going to stay mild this evening and that is all thanks to the clouds that are going to continue to stick around. Overnight lows will drop in the upper 40s across the Pee Dee.

TOMORROW

For folks heading off to church, we’ll have cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 40s. Thanks to the cloud cover and northerly winds, temperatures aren’t going to warm up that much tomorrow. Highs are going to be in the low 50s inland and mid 50s along the Grand Strand. In addition to that, rain chances are back for Sunday. A weak cold front will light rain showers tomorrow afternoon through Sunday evening.

STAYING COOL

Temperatures are going to stay cooler than normal to start the work week. Monday, highs are going to be in the mid 50s and low 50s on Tuesday. On the bright side, at least we’ll seen some sunshine for those two days. Temperatures will slowly warm back up normal by midweek with highs near 60 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday. It won’t last long because a cold front will pass through the area on Thursday, which is going to drop our temperatures down on Friday.

