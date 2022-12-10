Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

1 hurt in crash on Highway 17 Bypass, crews say

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash early Saturday on Highway 17 Bypass, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened in the area of South Strand Drive at around 7:45 a.m.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No additional word was provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Todd
Report: Suspect pepper sprayed during armed robbery at Pawleys Island ice cream shop
Eunisha Campbell, Jade Scarborough
SLED: Former Darlington County corrections officers accused of having marijuana in jail parking lot
generic crash
Police: Woman dies following crash in Lumberton; charges likely
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Dlanor Tilton
Man convicted in Myrtle Beach Grindr robbery case arrested in Utah

Latest News

Get ready for a cloudy weekend
FIRST ALERT: Clouds sticking around this weekend with rain chances on Sunday
The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl has helped generate $1.5 million in economic impact for...
Winter sporting events help Grand Strand hotels, businesses during slow months
USGS reports Midlands earthquake
.
VIDEO: Family honors Myrtle Beach shooting victim with annual toy drive