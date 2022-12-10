1 hurt in crash on Highway 17 Bypass, crews say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash early Saturday on Highway 17 Bypass, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened in the area of South Strand Drive at around 7:45 a.m.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No additional word was provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

