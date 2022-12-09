Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Winna’s Kitchen is hosting a Christmas Menu tasting

By TJ Ross
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Winna’s Kitchen offers breakfast and lunch with a fresh, global take on southern comfort food.

Christmas dinner is filling up, but there are still 2 tables left for Saturday night! (Friday night is SOLD OUT!)

Call today to book your reservation! $75 per person—visions of sugar plums definitely included. (843) 945-8181!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: 21-year-old dies after shots fired at vehicle in Longs; police investigating
Scott Todd
Report: Suspect pepper sprayed during armed robbery at Pawleys Island ice cream shop
HCFR: 2 hurt, lanes blocked after Carolina Forest-area crash
HCFR: 2 hurt, lanes blocked after Carolina Forest-area crash
Myrtle Beach police operation busts shoplifting ring
Myrtle Beach police bust shoplifting ring, 10 charged
‘He will be greatly missed’: Mullins High School employee killed in head-on collision with school bus

Latest News

.
Winna's Kitchen Holiday Menu Part 2
.
Winna's Kitchen Holiday Menu Part 1
.
Grand Strand Today - Winna's Kitchen Holiday Menu Pt 5
.
Grand Strand Today - Winna's Kitchen Holiday Menu Pt 7