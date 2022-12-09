Winna’s Kitchen is hosting a Christmas Menu tasting
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Winna’s Kitchen offers breakfast and lunch with a fresh, global take on southern comfort food.
Christmas dinner is filling up, but there are still 2 tables left for Saturday night! (Friday night is SOLD OUT!)
Call today to book your reservation! $75 per person—visions of sugar plums definitely included. (843) 945-8181!
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.