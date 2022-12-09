Trial date scheduled for man accused of kidnapping, raping, killing Robeson County teen
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The trial for the man accused of kidnapping, raping and killing a Robeson County teen is scheduled to take place next year.
The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that Michael McLellan’s trial has been scheduled for Sept. 18, 2023. The office said the trial was set during a hearing this past week.
McLellan is accused of forcing 13-year-old Hania Aguilar into an SUV and kidnapping her outside her home at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park back on Nov. 5, 2018.
It led to an all-out search by authorities and the community, with local and federal authorities following 850 leads and conducting nearly 500 interviews during the investigation.
Weeks after her disappearance, Aguilar’s body was found. An autopsy report shows that she died of “homicidal violence of undetermined means.”
McLellan was arrested in the case and charged with ten felonies, including first-degree murder, first-degree forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping.
The state has previously stated that it will seek the death penalty for McLellan.
