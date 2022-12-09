‘There are still a lot of unanswered questions’: Flood solutions presented to Bucksport residents

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- Bucksport has become one of the most flood-prone areas of Horry County.

On Thursday, residents met with Horry County leaders at the James R. Frazier Community Center to discuss solutions to protect their homes, businesses, and historical roots.

The Bucksport community has been dealing with flooding issues since 2015, asking county and state officials to make changes to runoff ditches, retention ponds and Big Bull Landing Road.

The plan presented was broken into two parts, the first would raise a portion of Big Bill Landing Road by approximately 7 to 8 feet.

Beneath the road is a pipe to allow water to flow through the year during non-significant flooding events.

When a hurricane is forecasted the pipe can be manually blocked off preventing water levels to go above the road and into the Bucksport community.

However, even if the road was raised to its highest point at 15 feet the peak would still sit below the flooding peak in Bucksport of 16 feet brought on by Hurricane Florence in 2018.

“There are still a lot of unanswered questions,” said Darrell Avery an 18-year resident of Bucksport.

The project would be funded through grants with nearly $894,000 going towards the raising of Big Bull Landing Road.

Another $1.5 million would go towards creating a flood relief channel from the Cowford Swap to the Waccamaw River.

“We are trying to keep the water in the Little Pee Dee River from going into the Waccamaw River and using the Bucksport community to go through,” said Rick Karkowski with Thomas and Hutton.

Residents were able to speak with engineers about the plans and did express several concerns.

“This definitely doesn’t solve the problem but it could minimize the situation,” said Avery.

Residents say they’re open to future discussions to make sure whatever the solution is it’s done correctly.

“People really want to feel like they’re being heard and not just placated,” said Avery.

No date was discussed during the meeting as to when the project could break ground, the full plans are posted on the Horry County Government website.

