Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

South Carolina receives nearly $6 million in ‘Internet for All’ grant funding

Money generic
Money generic(Gray)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration said South Carolina is receiving nearly $6 million in grant funding.

The money comes as part of the state’s first “Internet for All” grants to deploy high-speed internet networks and digital training. In total the state is set to receive $5,953,478.05. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said, “I thank Governor McMaster for his efforts to bridge the digital divide in South Carolina.”

Raimondo continued, “Internet connectivity is an essential part of our daily lives, so it is essential to ensure that everyone has equitable access to these services.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Todd
Report: Suspect pepper sprayed during armed robbery at Pawleys Island ice cream shop
Eunisha Campbell, Jade Scarborough
SLED: Former Darlington County corrections officers accused of having marijuana in jail parking lot
generic crash
Police: Woman dies following crash in Lumberton; charges likely
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Dlanor Tilton
Man convicted in Myrtle Beach Grindr robbery case arrested in Utah

Latest News

1 hurt in crash on Highway 17 Bypass, crews say
Get ready for a cloudy weekend
FIRST ALERT: Clouds sticking around this weekend with rain chances on Sunday
The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl has helped generate $1.5 million in economic impact for...
Winter sporting events help Grand Strand hotels, businesses during slow months
USGS reports Midlands earthquake
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon...
Judge rules in favor of defense in Murdaugh case