Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Sheriff: Gunfire by SC facility not linked to NC shooting

Kershaw County Sheriff's Office logo
Kershaw County Sheriff's Office logo(Chris Joseph)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Law enforcement officials say they’ve found no evidence linking recent gunshots near a Duke Energy facility in South Carolina to earlier gunfire at North Carolina electric substations.

Lee Boan, the sheriff in Kershaw County, South Carolina, says a speeding vehicle discharged a firearm Wednesday evening on the opposite side of a road located about half a mile away from a Wateree Hydro Station in Ridgeway.

Boan says there was no indication it involved an attack on the station.

Thousands of Duke Energy customers in neighboring North Carolina lost power over the weekend after authorities said one or more people drove up to two substations, breached the gates and opened fire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: 21-year-old dies after shots fired at vehicle in Longs; police investigating
Myrtle Beach police operation busts shoplifting ring
Myrtle Beach police bust shoplifting ring, 10 charged
HCFR: 2 hurt, lanes blocked after Carolina Forest-area crash
HCFR: 2 hurt, lanes blocked after Carolina Forest-area crash
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Ashia Rhene McCray
Conway woman sentenced to 10+ years in federal prison for role in fentanyl overdose death

Latest News

Senior Citizens Association in Florence County Senior Technology Program
Florence senior association receives $10K grant for computer, internet training
Damp and much cooler today.
FIRST ALERT: Damp and cooler today into the weekend
Bucksport has become one of the most flood prone areas of Horry County leaving resident...
‘There are still a lot of unanswered questions’: Flood solutions presented to Bucksport residents
.
VIDEO: Trial continues for two men accused in the Allen's Food Basket shootings