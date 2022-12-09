Police: Woman dies following crash in Lumberton; charges likely

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department is investigating a crash that took a woman’s life.

Authorities said the crash happened back on Nov. 22 at the intersection of Deer Strand Drive on N.C. 41 South.

They said a 2013 Nissan Juke was heading north on Highway 41 South while a 2014 Kia driven by Linda Cassidy was heading south.

Police said the 2013 Nissan Juke crossed the center line and hit Cassidy’s car head-on.

Both drivers were seriously hurt and flown to the hospital, but police said Cassidy died days later from her injuries.

Police said the investigation in ongoing and charges are likely.

