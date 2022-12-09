Man convicted in Myrtle Beach Grindr robbery case arrested in Utah

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One of the men convicted in a 2018 armed robbery case in Myrtle Beach has been arrested on the other side of the country.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Dlanor Tilton was taken into custody in Utah on Thursday. Prosecutors said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the U.S. Marshals spent months searching for Tilton, ultimately finding him playing in a local football league.

“We appreciate the dedication by law enforcement to find this individual and bring him back to Horry County to face justice for the crimes he committed in Myrtle Beach,” said senior assistant solicitor Joshua D. Holford.

Tilton and Mazar Sturdivant were both convicted in July of using the dating app Grindr to rob out-of-town visitors in December 2018.

After Tilton did not appear for the trial, a warrant was issued for his arrest. His sentence was sealed until he is brought back before a judge in Horry County.

Sturdivant, meanwhile, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to serve at least 85% of his sentence.

A third man involved in the case, Shamoray Holmes, was arrested in New York after a standoff with authorities in October. Online records show Holmes has been held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center since Nov. 3.

