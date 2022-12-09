‘It’s a conceptual road map for our future’: City of Conway master plan brings ideas to life

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Bringing the city together cohesively is a goal already in the works for the city of Conway.

This comes after the passing of the city’s downtown master plan.

June Wood, the city spokesperson said it was passed by the city’s council this past November.

“It’s a conceptual road map for our future in downtown Conway and the riverfront,” said Wood.

It’s all a part of taking an idea and making it a reality.

Ideas that started from public input sessions to even stakeholder meetings are something that has pushed the master plan to come to fruition just months later.

Wood said it was important for the community to have a voice in it.

“It’s a way for us to look at where we should make future investments in future fiscal years and it’s a great way for us to be able to include businesses so that they can decide how they want to be a part of Conway in the future,” said Wood.

One project checked off before the holidays was turning an empty parking lot into what is now the Terrace, a three-level grass area that sits off Laurel Street.

The open space is now intended for multiple purposes, including a pocket stage for performances, concerts, to even showing movies.

Other projects include the Riverwalk extension and extending existing alleyways that sit just blocks away from the riverfront.

Although it sits close by, many inputs of the city have called for access points that join these known features throughout the city together.

One business just walking distance from the river walk has already played a part in the master plan.

As they opened their doors for business on Thursday, the General Manager of Hop N Wich, Stephanie Davanzo, said it is all a part of bringing more people to Conway.

“Hop N Wich is going to be a great addition to that, " said Davanzo. “I don’t feel like downtown Conway has a lot of places that are going to do as many events and live music and stuff like that we’re going to do. I think it’s going to bring a lot of people to Conway from the Myrtle Beach area. I think it’s going to be awesome; it’s going to be a great addition definitely bring more people to this area for sure.”

City leaders also said how bringing higher educational institutions like Coastal Carolina in is another essential to the Master plan, meanwhile, another project includes talks of additional parking as more residents and visitors are taking advantage of Conway’s nightlife.

“The downtown riverfront master plan translates into ideas, what is the future of Conway, what will Conway look like in five to 10 years, what goals can we set for ourselves in future fiscal years to continue to encourage the economic development that our businesses were engaged in and creating the plan,” said Wood.

The city plans to work on more projects for the next fiscal year starting in the spring of 2023.

Click here to view the comprehensive master plan in-depth.

