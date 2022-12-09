HCS bus involved in Green Sea-area accident, district says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A school bus with Horry County Schools was involved in an accident Thursday morning, according to officials.

A district spokesperson confirmed to WMBF News that the accident happened in the Green Sea area.

One student was on board the bus at the time, but no injuries were reported.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.