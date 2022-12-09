Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

HCS bus involved in Green Sea-area accident, district says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A school bus with Horry County Schools was involved in an accident Thursday morning, according to officials.

A district spokesperson confirmed to WMBF News that the accident happened in the Green Sea area.

One student was on board the bus at the time, but no injuries were reported.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: 21-year-old dies after shots fired at vehicle in Longs; police investigating
Scott Todd
Report: Suspect pepper sprayed during armed robbery at Pawleys Island ice cream shop
HCFR: 2 hurt, lanes blocked after Carolina Forest-area crash
HCFR: 2 hurt, lanes blocked after Carolina Forest-area crash
Myrtle Beach police operation busts shoplifting ring
Myrtle Beach police bust shoplifting ring, 10 charged
‘He will be greatly missed’: Mullins High School employee killed in head-on collision with school bus

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Family honors Myrtle Beach shooting victim with annual toy drive
More rain chances arrive Sunday
FIRST ALERT: More rain chances ahead for the weekend
Senator Lindsey Graham praised the passing of the NDAA at an event in Charleston Friday...
Graham praises passing of National Defense Authorization Act
In a Friday news conference, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell provided multiple updates including that...
Sheriff: Missing Orangeburg child found safe, father charged with mother’s murder
Health experts working on smoke free ordinance
S.C. health leaders discuss how to pass smoke-free laws in Pee Dee counties to reduce smoking, vaping