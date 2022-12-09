Submit a Tip
Hartville officer involved in crash with pedestrian, officials say

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A person was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after a car crash with a Hartville police officer.

A City of Hartsville Spokesperson, Michelle Byers Brown, confirmed a car accident happened around 5:45 p.m. Thursday after officers left the scene of serving a search warrant near 8th Street and Jasper.

One of the officers was then involved in a car crash with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

SCHP was called to the scene, but it has since been cleared.

