Hartville officer involved in crash with pedestrian, officials say

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A person was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after a car crash with a Hartville police officer.

A City of Hartsville Spokesperson, Michelle Byers Brown, confirmed a car accident happened around 5:45 p.m. Thursday after officers left the scene of serving a search warrant near 8th Street and Jasper.

One of the officers was then involved in a car crash with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

SCHP was called to the scene, but it has since been cleared.

