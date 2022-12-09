Graham praises passing of National Defense Authorization Act

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In the coming days, Congress is set to pass the National Defense Authorization Act, which will no longer require military service members to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Senator Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.) has expressed his support for the bill and says once the COVID vaccine elimination mandate bill is passed in the House, he will be looking to move to phase two which is restoring military members who have been discharged.

The bill currently doesn’t address the service members and recruits who were discharged for refusing to take the COVID Vaccine.

After the bill is passed, Graham says phase two will be enacting legislation down the road to reinstate military members who have been discharged with back pay, and it’ll be a project for the future.

“It’s just a matter of time—I believe— until those who have been discharged for refusing to take the shot will be allowed to come back in the military,” Graham says. “We need your skill and dedication and your patriotism. I’m here to tell you if you’re listening in that category, I will take up your cause until success is had.”

According to Charleston attorney Mike Rose, all military academies in Charleston, excluding the Coast Guard Academy, allowed members to continue to serve until Congress made a decision on the initial mandate bill.

Senator Graham says he is committed to making sure military members are able to come back and serve and that right should never have been taken anyway from the start.

