Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Girl missing since mother’s body discovered has been found safe, S.C. sheriff says

FILE IMAGE - Aspen Jeter, 5, had not been seen since her mother Crystal Jumper’s body was...
FILE IMAGE - Aspen Jeter, 5, had not been seen since her mother Crystal Jumper’s body was discovered in Orangeburg County, South Carolina, on Thanksgiving day.(Gray News, file)
By Nevin Smith and WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that a 5-year-old girl missing since Thanksgiving has been found safe and her father has been arrested.

Aspen Jeter had not been seen since her mother Crystal Jumper’s body was discovered in Orangeburg County on Thanksgiving day.

The sheriff said at a news conference that members of the Danville Police Department in Virginia arrested Antar Jeter around 12:40 p.m. Friday. The department located him with intelligence from South Carolina Law Enforcement Division that he was in the area.

Investigators said he was driving a stolen Mazda 6. Aspen was safely recovered at the time of the arrest. Antar is being held pending extradition to South Carolina.

The sheriff’s office said Antar Jeter is being charged with murder in the investigation into the death of Aspen’s mother Crystal Jumper.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: 21-year-old dies after shots fired at vehicle in Longs; police investigating
Scott Todd
Report: Suspect pepper sprayed during armed robbery at Pawleys Island ice cream shop
HCFR: 2 hurt, lanes blocked after Carolina Forest-area crash
HCFR: 2 hurt, lanes blocked after Carolina Forest-area crash
Myrtle Beach police operation busts shoplifting ring
Myrtle Beach police bust shoplifting ring, 10 charged
‘He will be greatly missed’: Mullins High School employee killed in head-on collision with school bus

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Family honors Myrtle Beach shooting victim with annual toy drive
JPSO: Uber driver stabbed to death at Harvey hotel
JPSO: Uber driver stabbed to death at Harvey hotel
More rain chances arrive Sunday
FIRST ALERT: More rain chances ahead for the weekend
Senator Lindsey Graham praised the passing of the NDAA at an event in Charleston Friday...
Graham praises passing of National Defense Authorization Act
In a Friday news conference, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell provided multiple updates including that...
Sheriff: Missing Orangeburg child found safe, father charged with mother’s murder