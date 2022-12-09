Submit a Tip
Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ writer says she lied about having cancer

Former 'Grey's Anatomy' writer Elisabeth Finch said she hasn't been truthful about her past.
Former 'Grey's Anatomy' writer Elisabeth Finch said she hasn't been truthful about her past.(Source: Courtesy Getty Images)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(CNN) - Elisabeth Finch was once a writer and consulting producer on the hit TV series “Grey’s Anatomy.”

More is being learned about her fall from grace.

Finch tells entertainment website The Ankler she is a serial liar.

She once told colleagues she had battled a rare form of bone cancer, had lost a kidney and part of her leg. None of it was true.

Finch also told co-workers her brother committed suicide in 2019, but he is alive and living in Florida.

She said she began lying like this in 2007 while she was recovering from a knee injury.

Finch said she lied in part to gain attention.

In March, The Ankler reported the ABC drama was looking into her past, but Finch resigned before the show launched an investigation.

She admits she knows what she did was wrong but said lying was a coping mechanism for her.

So far, there’s been no comment from representatives of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

