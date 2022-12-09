Florence senior association receives $10K grant for computer, internet training

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Senior Citizens Association (SCA) in Florence County received a $10,000 grant for the Senior Technology Program.

The grant will be used for the Senior Technology Program which educates seniors on basic computer training and how to navigate the internet efficiently and safely.

“The Senior Citizens Association in Florence County is extremely pleased to have Spectrum as a partner for our Senior Technology Program (STP),” added Linda Mitchell Johnson, Executive Director of the Senior Citizens Association. “We are delighted that we will be able to help seniors throughout Florence County. Our seniors will learn how to implement technology, overcome their technology fears, enhance their skills and learn how to navigate the internet safely.”

Graduates of the senior technology program received completion certificates Thursday from SCA executive director Linda Johnson Mitchell and elected officials Deputy City Manager, Scotty Davis, city councilwoman LaShonda NeSmith-Jackson and city councilman Chaquez T. McCall.

The grant is part of Spectrum’s six-year, $8 million commitment to promote digital education and broadband technology in communities across the country.

“In our online world, digital skills are critical to navigating everything from finding a job to going to school, to buying groceries – yet too many families still have not adopted internet at home,” said Rahman Kahn, Vice President of Community Impact for Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of Internet, Mobile, TV and Voice services. “As one of the largest internet providers in the U.S., Spectrum is committed to supporting local initiatives like SCA that promote digital literacy and inclusion and help educate to community members in Florence County about the value of adopting broadband in their lives so they can succeed in today’s connected society.”

