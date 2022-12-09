Submit a Tip
Florence County man accused of touching child inappropriately, mother also arrested

Casey Pollard
Casey Pollard(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence County man was arrested earlier this week after deputies said he touched a child inappropriately.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 47-year-old Casey Pollard, of Coward, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in connection to alleged incidents that happened in October.

Investigators said Pollard “engaged in the nonconsensual touching of the minor victim.”

The victim’s mother is also accused of placing the child at risk by allowing Pollard to live in their home after being told about his conduct.

The mother is charged with unlawful neglect of a child and was released on bond earlier this week.

Online records show Pollard was released Thursday from the Florence County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

