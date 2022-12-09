Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: More rain chances ahead for the weekend

More rain chances arrive Sunday
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cloudy skies continue with another round of showers arriving this weekend.

SATURDAY

Saturday ends up being the driest day this weekend despite the continued cloud cover. We’ll remain mainly cloudy throughout the day, holding afternoon highs to around 58°.

Low rain chances but more clouds ahead for Saturday
SUNDAY

We’ll start Sunday morning off in the upper 40s with more cloudy skies. Rain chances are initially low but increase into the afternoon and evening. Expect widespread showers late in the day, slowly clearing after sunset Sunday.

The cooler weather continues, and with the rain around, temperatures will only climb to 56°.

More showers arrive late Sunday
NEXT WEEK

We’ll keep things on the cool side early next week with the coldest weather arriving Tuesday. Morning frost is possible both Tuesday and Wednesday morning as temperatures dip into the 30s.

