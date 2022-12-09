Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Everybody loved Darius’: Family honors Myrtle Beach shooting victim with annual toy drive

By Makayla Evans
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Every year family, friends and community members come together to continue the toy drive Darius Hemingway started before he was tragically shot to death.

Back in 2019, Hemingway and his cousin Jaylen Wright made a promise to have a toy drive for the kids in their community every Christmas.

When Hemingway was killed in 2020, Wright kept that promise.

RELATED | Prosecution calls double murder outside Myrtle Beach business a ‘planned ambush’

“Everybody loved Darius. It was no bad things you could say about him, and the kids loved him. I see myself trying to follow behind him with certain things that he did,” said Wright.

Wright and his family started the Darius Hemingway Foundation.

This Christmas marks the third year Hemingway’s friends, family and neighbors will hold the toy drive in his honor.

Last year, Wright said they helped around 200 kids in need in Myrtle Beach’s Racepath community.

Rhyan Weaver, Hemingway’s friend of 10 years and Co-owner of The Plug Sneaker Boutique, said he’s helped out with the toy drive since the beginning, and Hemingway would be proud to see how it’s grown.

“I don’t even think D had planned for it to be or go as big as it did. When he was doing it, it wasn’t for the cameras or anything like that. It was just to do a good deed for his community,” said Weaver.

The Plug Sneaker Boutique serves as one of seven drop-off locations for toys.

Wright said he hopes to see the drive continue to grow each year even beyond the Racepath community for Hemingway who he called his big brother.

“I definitely have to keep going for my big brother. I know he’s looking down on me and the youth as well. That’s what it’s all about,” said Wright.

Here’s a list of Myrtle Beach toy drop-off locations:

  • Chesapeake House
  • B&B Soul Food
  • Nola’z
  • Big Mike’s Soul Food
  • Toothman Law Firm
  • Boys & Girls Club
  • The Plug Sneaker Boutique

The deadline to drop off toys and for kids to register to receive toys is Thursday, December 15.

You can also make a donation through Cashapp at $DHEMINGWAYTOYDRIVE

The Darius Hemingway Foundation will be handing out toys at Racepath Park Saturday, December 17 at 12:00 p.m.

For more information about the foundation, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: 21-year-old dies after shots fired at vehicle in Longs; police investigating
Myrtle Beach police operation busts shoplifting ring
Myrtle Beach police bust shoplifting ring, 10 charged
HCFR: 2 hurt, lanes blocked after Carolina Forest-area crash
HCFR: 2 hurt, lanes blocked after Carolina Forest-area crash
Scott Todd
Suspect identified in armed robbery at Pawleys Island ice cream shop
Ashia Rhene McCray
Conway woman sentenced to 10+ years in federal prison for role in fentanyl overdose death

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Family honors Myrtle Beach shooting victim with annual toy drive
Senior Citizens Association in Florence County Senior Technology Program
Florence senior association receives $10K grant for computer, internet training
.
VIDEO: Conway businesses come to life for annual Living Window Displays
CCU senior flutist Diamond Gaston plays a piece from accomplished African American composer,...
This Is Carolina: CCU music class changes tune to inspire diversity