‘Everybody loved Darius’: Family honors Myrtle Beach shooting victim with annual toy drive

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Every year family, friends and community members come together to continue the toy drive Darius Hemingway started before he was tragically shot to death.

Back in 2019, Hemingway and his cousin Jaylen Wright made a promise to have a toy drive for the kids in their community every Christmas.

When Hemingway was killed in 2020, Wright kept that promise.

“Everybody loved Darius. It was no bad things you could say about him, and the kids loved him. I see myself trying to follow behind him with certain things that he did,” said Wright.

Wright and his family started the Darius Hemingway Foundation.

This Christmas marks the third year Hemingway’s friends, family and neighbors will hold the toy drive in his honor.

Last year, Wright said they helped around 200 kids in need in Myrtle Beach’s Racepath community.

Rhyan Weaver, Hemingway’s friend of 10 years and Co-owner of The Plug Sneaker Boutique, said he’s helped out with the toy drive since the beginning, and Hemingway would be proud to see how it’s grown.

“I don’t even think D had planned for it to be or go as big as it did. When he was doing it, it wasn’t for the cameras or anything like that. It was just to do a good deed for his community,” said Weaver.

The Plug Sneaker Boutique serves as one of seven drop-off locations for toys.

Wright said he hopes to see the drive continue to grow each year even beyond the Racepath community for Hemingway who he called his big brother.

“I definitely have to keep going for my big brother. I know he’s looking down on me and the youth as well. That’s what it’s all about,” said Wright.

Here’s a list of Myrtle Beach toy drop-off locations:

Chesapeake House

B&B Soul Food

Nola’z

Big Mike’s Soul Food

Toothman Law Firm

Boys & Girls Club

The Plug Sneaker Boutique

The deadline to drop off toys and for kids to register to receive toys is Thursday, December 15.

You can also make a donation through Cashapp at $DHEMINGWAYTOYDRIVE

The Darius Hemingway Foundation will be handing out toys at Racepath Park Saturday, December 17 at 12:00 p.m.

For more information about the foundation, click here.

