Deputies: 1 arrested after armed robbery at Pawleys Island ice cream shop

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies have a person in custody after calls of an armed robbery at a Pawleys Island ice cream shop Thursday night.

Georgetown County deputies responded to a call Thursday for an armed robbery at the Paradise Ice Cream Shop on Ocean Highway in Pawleys Island.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was arrested shortly after the robbery was reported.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.