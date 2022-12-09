Conway man arrested after crashing stolen ambulance on Highway 501

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway police have arrested a man after stealing an ambulance and crashing it on Highway 501.

Officers responded to reports of a stolen ambulance in the area of Highway 501 and Burning Ridge Road Thursday afternoon. Upon arrival, Horry County EMS were providing medical care to the man who exited the stolen vehicle.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Stolen ambulance crashes near Highway 501; police investigating

Albert Hickman, 34, of Conway was treated by EMS and arrested by Conway police officers.

The responding officer asked Hickman to tell officers about the ambulance, and Hickman responded “I stole it,” according to the reports.

Officers on the scene did confirm the ambulance had been stolen from a property on Cypress Circle.

Warrants and online records show Hickman has been charged with grand larceny, $10,000 or more, reckless driving, and driving under suspension, not suspended for DUI.

Hickman is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $17,540 bond.

