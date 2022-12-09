Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Conway man arrested after crashing stolen ambulance on Highway 501

Albert Hickman
Albert Hickman(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway police have arrested a man after stealing an ambulance and crashing it on Highway 501.

Officers responded to reports of a stolen ambulance in the area of Highway 501 and Burning Ridge Road Thursday afternoon. Upon arrival, Horry County EMS were providing medical care to the man who exited the stolen vehicle.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Stolen ambulance crashes near Highway 501; police investigating

Albert Hickman, 34, of Conway was treated by EMS and arrested by Conway police officers.

The responding officer asked Hickman to tell officers about the ambulance, and Hickman responded “I stole it,” according to the reports.

Officers on the scene did confirm the ambulance had been stolen from a property on Cypress Circle.

Warrants and online records show Hickman has been charged with grand larceny, $10,000 or more, reckless driving, and driving under suspension, not suspended for DUI.

Hickman is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $17,540 bond.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: 21-year-old dies after shots fired at vehicle in Longs; police investigating
Scott Todd
Report: Suspect pepper sprayed during armed robbery at Pawleys Island ice cream shop
HCFR: 2 hurt, lanes blocked after Carolina Forest-area crash
HCFR: 2 hurt, lanes blocked after Carolina Forest-area crash
Myrtle Beach police operation busts shoplifting ring
Myrtle Beach police bust shoplifting ring, 10 charged
‘He will be greatly missed’: Mullins High School employee killed in head-on collision with school bus

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Family honors Myrtle Beach shooting victim with annual toy drive
Deputies say they will provide a “critical update” at 4 p.m. Friday on Aspen Jeter.
Sheriff: Missing Orangeburg child found safe, father charged with mother’s murder
Generic taxi cab lighted sign.
Community complaints lead to illegal taxi investigation in Georgetown; 2 charged
18-year-old facing 4 counts of attempted murder in Conway shooting
18-year-old facing 4 counts of attempted murder in Conway shooting