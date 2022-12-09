Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Community complaints lead to illegal taxi investigation in Georgetown; 2 charged

Generic taxi cab lighted sign.
Generic taxi cab lighted sign.(WLUC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people face charges following an investigation into illegal taxis in the city of Georgetown.

The police department started investigating after receiving several complaints about illegal taxis operating in the city.

Police identified several people who were operating taxis without a business license.

Authorities have charged Shawn Martin and Kia Washington with operating a business without a city business license and failing to register with the South Carolina Public Service Commission. Washington is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury.

This is an ongoing investigation involving police and the South Carolina Public Service Commission.

Anyone with information on people operating businesses in Georgetown without a license is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: 21-year-old dies after shots fired at vehicle in Longs; police investigating
Scott Todd
Report: Suspect pepper sprayed during armed robbery at Pawleys Island ice cream shop
HCFR: 2 hurt, lanes blocked after Carolina Forest-area crash
HCFR: 2 hurt, lanes blocked after Carolina Forest-area crash
Myrtle Beach police operation busts shoplifting ring
Myrtle Beach police bust shoplifting ring, 10 charged
‘He will be greatly missed’: Mullins High School employee killed in head-on collision with school bus

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Family honors Myrtle Beach shooting victim with annual toy drive
Albert Hickman
Conway man arrested after crashing stolen ambulance on Highway 501
Deputies say they will provide a “critical update” at 4 p.m. Friday on Aspen Jeter.
Sheriff: Missing Orangeburg child found safe, father charged with mother’s murder
18-year-old facing 4 counts of attempted murder in Conway shooting
18-year-old facing 4 counts of attempted murder in Conway shooting