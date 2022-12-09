18-year-old facing 4 counts of attempted murder in Conway shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - An 18-year-old is facing four counts of attempted murder after a shooting in Conway earlier this week.

Warrants obtained by WMBF News state Messiah Gaskins and three other suspects got into an altercation before firing multiple shots in a yard in the area of Rufus Street on Dec. 4.

Two vehicles were struck and several shell casings were later recovered at the scene.

Gaskins and the suspects were also all wearing ski masks at the time of the incident, according to authorities.

A city spokesperson also confirmed to WMBF News that one of the other suspects is a juvenile that is also in custody.

Records show Gaskins was arrested Thursday by Conway police and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. He’s additionally charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Gaskins was granted a $65,000 bond but remains behind bars as of Friday afternoon.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.