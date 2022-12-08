Wild Water & Wheels rezoning application heads to town council

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -The unanimous vote by the Surfside Beach Planning Commission to disapprove the rezoning application for the Wild Water & Wheels property doesn’t automatically kill the proposal.

It is scheduled for a first reading during the Town Council meeting on Jan. 10, 2023.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Wild Water & Wheels confirmed last month that it would not be opening next season after 30 years in business.

WMBF News obtained a rezoning application for the property requesting it be “rezoned to a mixed-use of multi-family and commercial use.”

Residents packed the planning commission meeting Tuesday night, where the rezoning request was on the agenda.

“The density of the proposal could add a thousand people in that little area of 12 acres, which would stress our infrastructure,” said Mayor Robert Hellyer.

Hellyer says the owner of the property, Mark Lazarus, was at the meeting a presented his original plan of developing a building 70 ft. high. He also presented an alternative plan for building size.

“We he came in last night, he eliminated a lot of the buildings and a lot of the apartment space. He basically brought it down to 40 ft.,” said Hellyer.

Jackson Watts is a long-time resident of Surfside Beach who says the plans don’t bother him.

“I don’t have a problem with it. The man has got to make a living on it some kind of way. I think he shut down the water park for the betterment of the city,” said Watts.

WMBF News reached out to Mark Lazarus for comment and did not hear back.

The town spokesperson confirmed the item will be on the agenda on Jan. 10, with an opportunity for comment as well.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.