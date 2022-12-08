Submit a Tip
Warrant: Suspect fired shots into two vehicles in Conway area

Stephon Ryan
Stephon Ryan(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested a man accused of firing shots into two cars in the Conway area.

The investigation began in October when officers were called to Elbow Road, between Cates Bay Highway and Browns Way Shortcut Road, for reports of shots fired.

An arrest warrant shows that Stephon Ryan opened fire at two vehicles that had people inside.

Warrants state that it was captured on surveillance video and witnessed by multiple people.

He was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with discharging firearms at or into dwellings and vehicles.

Ryan has since been released after posting a $10,000 bond.

